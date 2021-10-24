WHITEHALL — The 2021 West Michigan Conference volleyball meet was held on Saturday and Hart came prepared to play. The Pirates' day began with a match against North Muskegon where the Pirates took the middle game of the match before falling to the Norsemen, 12-25, 25-23, 6-15.

Next up for the Pirates was Ravenna, who entered the day seeded at No. 6 in the tournament, and Hart came away with a win, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12. The Oakridge Eagles were next on Hart's agenda and while the match went to three games, the Pirates lost, 13-25, 25-20, 12-15.

Playing against Montague for fifth/sixth place, the Pirates came up short, 21-25, 16-25, and therefore Hart captured the sixth place in the conference.

Hart has an overall record of 16-22-4 and is 2-9 in the West Michigan Conference.

The Pirates play again at 5 p.m., Thursday, when they play host and celebrate Senior Night against Mason County Eastern and Muskegon.

Hart's individual statistics:

Kloe Klotz: 5 aces; 12 kills; 1 block; 29 digs.

Mya Chickering: 17 kills; 8 blocs 6 digs.

Finley Kistler: 6 aces; 6 kills; 48 assists; 16 digs.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 1 ace; 1 kill; 45 digs.

Addi Hovey: 20 kills; 1 dig.

Audrey Aerts: 4 aces; 7 kills; 1 block; 25 digs.

Morland Gamble: 2 aces; 18 digs.

MaKayla Rockwell: 3 aces; 1 dig.