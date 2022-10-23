HESPERIA — Hart entered the West Michigan Conference's Rivers Division tournament seeded third and after a 2-2 record on the day, the Pirates' volleyball team placed fourth in the tournament held Saturday in Hesperia.

Hart faced off with Mason County Central to start the day, defeating the Spartans 25-16, 25-15, to move on to the next round and face North Muskegon.

"Despite great digs and effort, we fell to (North Muskegon), 15-25, 9-25," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.

Next up for the Pirates was Holton. Despite a strong start, the match went three games with Hart winning, 25-19, 24-26, 15-10.

The win with Holton placed Hart in a match against Hesperia for third place in the tournament.

"We struggled to keep the energy and momentum we had throughout the day and fell 0-2 (18-25, 17-25)," VanSickle said.

Hart's WMC Rivers record was 6-4 after the tournament. The Pirates (26-9-5) play next on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when they travel to Kent City.

Hart prepares for the MHSAA district as it waits to play on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. when they face the winner of the Mason County Central/Shelby match, scheduled for Oct. 31 at Mason County Central. Other schools in the district are Holton and Hesperia.

Hart's unofficial individual statistics:

Laura Bitely: 2 digs.

Mya Chickering: 9 aces, 1 assist, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 21 digs.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 2 aces, 1 assist, 2 kills, 47 digs.

Addi Hovey: 2 aces, 1 assist, 25 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs.

Gabby Schmieding: 3 kills, 5 digs.

Rayah Helenhouse: 2 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs.

Kelsey Copenhaver: 15 aces, 21 assists, 11 kills, 15 digs.

Grace Gamble: 3 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill, 4 digs.

Brynn Russell: 1 kill.

MaKayla Rockwell: 1 ace, 19 assists, 11 digs.