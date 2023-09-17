ONEKAMA — The Hart volleyball team went 2-2-2 at the Onekama Invitational on Saturday.
In round robin play, the Pirates defeated Manistee Catholic, 25-13, 25-13; split with Grand Traverse Academy, 25-13, 25-27; lost to Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s, 21-25, 16-25; and, splitting with host Onekama, 22-25, 26-24.
In the quarterfinals, Hart defeated Grand Traverse Academy, 20-25, 25-19, 15-1. In the semifinals, Hart fell to the host Portagers, 24-26, 22-25.
The Pirates are now 8-5-2 on the year and 0-1 in conference play. They will travel to Scottville to face Mason County Central on Tuesday.
Hart stats:
Abby Hicks - 6 aces, 2 assists, 16 kills, 1 blocks, and 53 digs
Alayna Schiller - 63 digs
Annie Bitely - 97% service (31/32), 3 aces, and 8 digs
Breslyn Porter - 3 kills, 1 block, and 10 digs
Brynn Russell - 23 kills, 12 blocks, and 3 digs
Gabby Schmieding - 5 aces, 5 assists, 3 kills, and 15 digs
Grace Gamble - 7 aces, 8 kills, and 25 digs
Kelsey Copenhaver - 91% service (43/47), 11 aces, 35 assists, 36 kills, 3 blocks, and 43 digs
Maryn Klotz - 96% service (26/27), 4 aces, 42 assists, 2 kills, and 16 digs
Rayah Helenhouse - 10 aces, 1 assist, 3 kills, and 7 digs
Reese Smith - 97% service (29/30), 3 aces, 1 assist, 21 kills, and 49 digs