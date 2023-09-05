HART — The Hart volleyball team defeated Orchard View in straight sets, 25-18, 25-10, and 25-13 on Tuesday at Hart High School.
The Pirates came from behind to win the first set, but they dominated the rest of the way. They are now 6-1 on the season and will take on Manton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Manton.
Hart individual stats:
Breslyn Porter: 2 aces, 1 kill
Laura Bitely: 2 digs
Abby Hicks: 3 aces, 9 kills, 3 digs
Annie Bitely: 5 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs
Alayna Schiller: 7 digs
Kelsey Copenhaver: 1 ace, 100% service, 14 assists, 8 kills, 2 digs
Maryn Klotz: 10 assists, 1 dig
Gabby Schmieding: 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs
Rayah Helenhouse: 1 ace, 1 assist, 2 kills
Reese Smith: 1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs
Grace Gamble: 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs
Brynn Russell: 2 kills