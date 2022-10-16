HESPERIA — The Hart Pirates got off to a slow start in volleyball pool play on Saturday before fighting back to win the silver bracket of the Volley Against Violence Tournament held in Hesperia.

Hart (23-6-5, 4-1 WMC Rivers) started the day with a 0-2-1 pool record, losing to Grant, 22-25, 22-25; split with White Cloud, 26-27, 25-23; and lost to Hesperia, 22-25, 20-25.

In bracket play, the Pirates advanced to play Reed City in the silver bracket, dropping the first game, 19-25, but coming back to win the last two, 25-11, 15-8 to advance to the finals.

The finals of the silver bracket pitted Hart against Onekama, winning, 25-20, 25-21, for the title.

The Pirates are back on the court on Tuesday when they travel to Shelby for a final WMC Rivers match with the Tigers.

Hart's individual stats:

Laura Bitely: 10 digs.

Mya Chickering: 6 aces, 4 assists, 21 kills, 32 digs.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 3 aces, 1 assist, 3 kills, 59 digs.

Addi Hovey: 5 aces, 35 kills, 16 blocks, 4 digs.

Gabby Schmieding: 8 kills, 10 digs.

Rayah Helenhouse: 2 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig.

Kelsey Copenhaver: 9 aces, 29 assists, 8 kills, 24 digs.

Grace Gamble: 8 aces, 4 assists, 5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs.

MaKayla Rockwell: 6 aces, 25 assists, 12 digs.