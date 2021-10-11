HOLTON — The Hart Pirates won two in a triangular at Holton on Monday. Ironically, the second set of each match was the catalyst to winning the match.

Hart took Holton in three sets, 21-25, 28-26, 25-13, and Central Montcalum in three as well, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12.

"It was an all-around team effort both on and off the court," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.

The Pirates improve their record to 13-15-4 overall and 0-6 in the West Michigan Conference and play their final conference game of the season tonight against Mason County Central.

Hart's individual statistics:

Kloe Klotz: 29-31 serving, 2 aces; 1 assist, 15 kills; 26 digs.

Mya Chickering: 12 kills; 5 blocks; 14 digs.

Finley Kistler: 25-26 serving, 3 aces; 45 assists; 7 digs.

Addi Hovey: 20 kills; 5 blocks.

Abby Hicks: 1 ace; 1 assist; 4 kills; 1 block; 12 digs.

Jayd Hovey: 1-1 serving.

Audrey Aerts: 4 aces; 1 assist; 4 kills; 1 block; 12 digs.

Morland Gamble: 1 ace; 13 digs.

MaKayla Rockwell: 18-20 serving, 1 ace; 2 digs.