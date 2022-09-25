WYOMING — Hart volleyball competed in the Freedom Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Rivertown Christian Volleyball, and after a slow start still managed to win the pool play on the way to winning the championship.

After a previous tournament, Hart was asked to participate in the invitational, as the result of compliments in regard to the Pirates' good sportsmanship.

The Pirates faced F.A.I.T.H. Homeschool of Lapeer and split, 21-25, 25-15. Hart then faced Capital Home School Program JV and after a hard fought match, the Pirates won game one when the cap was reached, 27-26, and won the second game, 25-22.

Next up, the Huron Valley Yellow Jackets and the Pirates won, 25-10, 25-14.

Pool play results seeded Hart as top in the gold pool and the Novi Firebirds were the No. 2 seed from the other pool. Hart defeated the Firebirds, 25-22, 25-18.

The championship game was set and the Pirates would face-off against the host school, RCV. The first game was hampered by a slow start and the Pirates lost 23-25, but came back to win the second set, 25-19, forcing a game three. Hart won, 15-7.

The Pirates (15-2-4) play again on Tuesday when they take on Hesperia on the Panthers' home court.

Hart's individual statistics:

Laura Bitely: 7 digs.

Mya Chickering: 11 aces, 17 kills, 20 digs, 1 block.

Julia Greiner: 1 dig.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 1 ace, 37 digs.

Addi Hovey - 8 aces, 1 assist, 35 kills, 10 blocks, 13 digs.

Gabby Schmieding: 10 aces, 31 assists, 8 kills, 16 digs.

Rayah Helenhouse: 6 assists, 4 kills.

Kelsey Copenhaver: 3 aces, 25 assists, 19 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks.

Grace Gamble: 8 aces, 4 assists, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs.