HART — Hart's soccer team hosted West Michigan Conference opponent, Orchard View on Wednesday and came away victorious, 4-1.
The Pirates scored quickly, in the first 3 minutes and 30 seconds of the game when Tony Rayo had a throw-in and found Adan Cruz cutting towards the goal. Cruz sent a shot past the Orchard View goalkeeper.
At 9:30 in to the game, the Cardinals answered with a goal of their own, but the Pirates returned fire only four minutes later when Cruz found Rayo who headed the ball for a goal.
Goalkeeper Kyan Clark made three saves on four shots on goal in the first half. Freshman Miguel Escamilla would play the keeper position in the second half, making two saves before being involved in a collision and leaving the game and Clark returned to finish the half.
The second half belonged to the Pirates when Bryce Jorissen assisted on a goal from Rayo and sophomore Tyler Larios-Mendez scored the final goal of the match.
The Pirates (10-6-2, 3-5-2 WMC) will play next at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 when they face Newaygo (5-7) in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 3 districts.