MONTAGUE — Montague wrestling defeated Shelby, 50-28, in the semifinals of the MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district it hosted Wednesday, but the Hart Pirates took home the district title, 46-31, Wednesday.
Hart heads to the MHSAA team wrestling regional, where it take on Muskegon Orchard View on Feb. 16. The winner wrestles against Comstock Park or the winner of the Grant district in the finals, also on Feb. 16.
Team district at Kingsley
KINGSLEY — Manistee’s wrestling team was defeated by Lake City, 24-15, Wednesday in the semifinals of the MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling at Kingsley.
In the other semifinal match-up, Kingsley defeated Benzie Central, 65-18. In the finals, Kingsley solidly defeated Lake City, 78-6.