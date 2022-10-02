SHEPHERD — Three local schools from thew area competed on Saturday in Shepherd at the Shepherd Blue Jay Invitational and each school competed in a different division, Hart in the Elite Division, Ludington in the Blue Division and Manistee in the Gold Division.

Running against some of the best teams in the state in the Elite Division, Hart had a phenomenal day, placing as the top Division 3 team. The girls team placed eighth, with sophomore Jessica Jazwinski running a personal best 17:41.3 and taking first individually. Hart’s Alyson Enns, a junior, ran a 17:49.9 for second place.

Hart’s boys team placed sixth, the highest finish for a Division 3 school and senior Clayton Ackley set a new school record with a 15:41, breaking the previous record of 15:52 set by Alex Enns.

Hart will compete again at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, when it competes in the West Michigan Rivers race at Hesperia on the Baker Wood Cross Country Course.

BOYS ELITE TEAM RESULTS: Traverse City Central, 122, Detroit Catholic 151, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 172, White Lake Lakeland 204, Utica 206, Hart 240, Salem 252, Macomb Dakota 295, Saginaw Heritage 299, Freeland 307, St. Johns 318, Okemos 334, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 367, Linden 370, Grand Ledge 381, Traverse City West 388, Traverse City St. Francis 389, Petoskey 397, Clio 397, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 398, St. Louis 425, Frankenmuth 452, Holt 649, Goodrich 655, Woodhaven-Brownstown 697, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 710, Waterford Mott 732, Shepherd 768, Bay City Central 866, Saginaw Swan Valley 914.

HART BOYS: 9-Clayton Ackley, 15:41.8. 24-Wyatt Dean, 16:19.3. 35-Seth Ackley, 16:40.3. 77-Caleb Bitely, 17:21.8. 100-Max Stitt, 17:36.3. 145-Josef Bromley, 18:03.0. 164-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:31.3.

GIRLS ELITE TEAM RESULTS: Okemos 188, Northville 193, Ann Arbor Skyline 222, Traverse City West 232, Utica 234, Grand Rapids Forest Forest Hills Central 238, Traverse City Central 241, Hart 247, Macomb Dakota 275, Lansing Catholic 287, St. Johns 288, Frankenmuth 294, Grand Ledge 295, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 301, Goodrich 309, Holt 314, Traverse City St. Francis 322, Shepherd 410, Petoskey 436, Freeland 460, Woodhaven-Brownstown 543, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 591, St. Louis 617, Clio 629, Bay City Central 752.

HART GIRLS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 17:41.3. 2-Alyson Enns, 17:49.9. 51-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 20:04.8. 93-Savanna Owens, 21:08.6. 101-Kenai Kokx, 21:17.8. 106-Abigail Pretty, 21:29.4. 114-Lauren Pretty, 21:39.1.

Ludington’s boys cross country team place 11th in the Blue Division on Saturday, with a team score of 271 points. Finishing first for Ludington and 16th overall, was Jose Flores with a 17:23.4. David Reisterer was 37th, running a personal best 18:10.3.

Ludington’s girls finished second with a 105, behind H.H. Dow with a 54. Leading the girls was sophomore Nadia Grierson with a personal record of 19:45.4 and sophomore Summer Brower placed 10th in 19:53.7.

“I wasn’t the kids’ favorite scheduling this meet two hours from home the Saturday of homecoming,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “In our huddle before the start, I told the girls they could do really well here and asked them to focus for 20-25 minutes. They ran really well, finishing as the meet runner-up to (Midland) Dow… while collecting five individual medals.

“They work very well together and were all back on the road for homecoming by 3:10 (p.m.),” Keillor said. “They will have these memories forever. It was a great day.”

Ludington runs again at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the WMC Lakes jamboree at Oakridge.

BOYS BLUE TEAM RESULTS: Livonia Churchill 70, Flushing 90, Cedar Springs 108, Mason 110, Midland Dow 119, Alpena 164, Ionia 164, Midland 177, Mount Pleasant 246, Holly 271, Ludington 271, Bay City John Glenn 276, Owosso 341, Lansing Waverly 379.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 16-Jose Flores, 17:23.4. 37-David Reisterer, 18:10.3. 61-Nevin Slater 18:54.7. 78-Jack Jubar, 20:07.4. 83-Curtis Fuller, 20:30.7. 84-Isaiah Boerema, 20:43.8. 90-Kai Dila, 21:45.2.

GIRLS BLUE TEAM RESULTS: Midland Dow 54, Ludington 105, Owosso 110, Midland 130, Gaylord 164, Linden 169, Flushing 200, Cedar Springs 209, Saginaw Heritage 220, Mount Pleasant 240, Mason 247, Livonia Churchill 289, Alpena 315, Ionia 329, Bay City John Glenn 363.

LUDINGTON GIRLS:7-Nadia Grierson, 19:45.4. 10-Summer Brower, 19:53.7. 21-Christina Theis, 21:00.9. 32-Autumn Brower, 21:21.4. 35-Annie Kline, 21:26.2. 52-Olivia Andersen, 22:07.7. 60-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:31.9.

Manistee ran in the Gold Division of the Shepherd Invite on Saturday, the girls placing eighth and the boys placing 10th.

First in for Manistee and placing fifth in the gold division was Cecilia Postma with a time of 19:37.9, a personal record.

The Manistee boys team was led by Jack O’Donnell, placing 13th in 17:24.8 and setting a personal record.

BOYS GOLD TEAM RESULTS: Petoskey St. Michael 72, Alma 83, Stanton Central Montcalm 91, Grand Rapids Catholic 99, Johannesburg-Lewiston 114, Ithaca 156, Birch Run 161, Lansing Catholic 178, Kent City 193, Manistee 232, Otisville LakeVille 248.

MANISTEE BOYS: 13-Jack O’Donnell, 17:24.8. 42-Drew Mendians, 19:03.0. 50-Kaden Worch, 19:25.0. 65-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:34.9. 72-Tug Thuemmel, 21:04.6. 73-Benjamin Ceplina, 21:17.9. 76-Austin Benitez, 21:50.3.

GIRLS GOLD TEAM RESULTS: Alma 54, Johannesburg-Lewiston 69, Kent City 81, Grand Rapids Catholic 108, Stanton Central Montcalm 111, Ithaca 132, Birch Run 172, Manistee 174, Otisville LakeVille 263.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 5-Cecilia Postma, 19:37.9. 36-Georgia Haag, 23:01.5. 47-Kate Somsel, 23:56.5. 50-Claire Scott, 24:28.1. 51-Alayna Edmondson, 24:37.7. 52-Magdalena Herberger, 24:38.2. 58-Abbie Robinson, 25:56.0.