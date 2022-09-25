GRAND RAPIDS — Hart and Ludington participated in the Cougar Falcon Invitational on Saturday at Gainey Fields on Calvin University’s campus in Grand Rapids.

The Hart boys team finished first in the Falcon division, and the Hart girls were second. Ludington competed in the Cougar division, where the boys finished eighth and the girls finished fifth.

Senior Clayton Ackley led the Pirates, posting a personal best time of 16:01 as he finished first in the Falcon division. Teammate Wyatt Dean was fourth across the finish line in 16:28, another personal best, helping the Hart boys team to a first place finish with 54 points, outdistancing second place Holland Christian with 65 points.

The Hart girls finished second with 71 points, behind GRTC Peregrines’s 67 points. Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation finished third with 81.

Hart sophomore Jessica Jazwinski placed won the race with a time of 17:54, followed closely by junior Alyson Enns with a time of 18:00.

Ludington’s teams were in the Cougar division of schools and the boys were led by junior Jose Flores, running a personal record 16:59. Another junior, Trey Keson, also ran a personal best, 17:29, helping the boys to an eighth place finish with 231 points.

The Oriole girls placed fifth with 137 points as freshman Christina Theis ran a personal best of 19:36 to place 16th and sophomore Nadia Grierson ran a 20:24, good for 23rd.

The Orioles are back on the course at 4 p.m., Tuesday, when they compete in the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational held at the West Michigan Fairgrounds.

The Pirates will run at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 4, at the Baker Wood Cross Country Course in Hesperia for the WMC Jamboree.

COUGAR BOYS DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: East Grand Rapids 34, Otsego 43, Grand Rapids Christian 80, Allendale 113, Fremont 129, Spring Lake 146, St. Joseph 210, Ludington 231, Ionia 236, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 240, Coopersville 324.

LUDINGTON BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 19-Jose Flores, 16:59. 34-Trey Keson, 17:29. 53-David Reisterer, 18:14. 75-Nevin Slater, 19:18. 77-Isaiah Boerema, 19:29. 81-Jack Jubar, 20:03.

COUGAR GIRLS DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: Otsego 44, East Grand Rapids 51, Grand Rapids Christian, 59, St. Joseph 83, Ludington 137, Allendale 177, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 215, Fremont 216, Coopersville 233.

LUDINGTON GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 16-Christina Theis, 19:36. 23-Nadia Grierson, 20:24. 33-Autumn Brower, 21:32. 34-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:33. 37-Olivia Andersen, 21:36. 45-Annie Kline, 22:09.

FALCON BOYS DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: Hart 54, Holland Christian 65, Grand Rapids Track Club Peregrines 97, Saranac 113, Berrien Springs 150, Paw Paw 178, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation 184, Grand Rapids Catholic 185, Lansing Catholic 227, Saugatuck 229, Grand Rapids West Catholic 284.

HART BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 16:01. 4-Wyatt Dean, 16:28. 7-Seth Ackley, 16:53. 19-Max Stitt, 17:25 23-Caleb Bitely, 17:39. 39-Easton VanderZwaag, 18:05. 46-Josef Bromley, 18:17.

FALCON GIRLS DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: Grand Rapids Track Club Peregrines 67, Hart 71, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation 81, Lansing Catholic 89, Paw Paw 147, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 151, Grand Rapids West Catholic 158, Holland Christian 179, Saranac 199, Berrien Springs 281, Saugatuck 307.

HART GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 17:54. 2-Alyson Enns, 18:00. 14-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 20:14. 26-Savanna Owens, 21:27. 28-Abigail Pretty, 21:36. 29-Lauren Pretty, 21:40. 39-Lilly Hopkins, 22:55.

Hart’s boys JV team placed eighth in the JV Division with Tyler VanderZanden finishing in 15th with a PR of 18:33. Ludington’s girls JV finished in 11th place with Anna Burton leading the way, finishing 10th in 22:22.6. Hart’s girls JV team finished 13th, with Harriet Kidder finishing in 53rd in 24:34.

In the freshman race, Hart’s Jack Slotman finished sixth in 18:19 in the boys race, Pirate Kenai Kokx was second in 21:29.

In the middle school division, eighth grader Robert Jazwinski III won the boys race in a time of 10:51 and sixth grader Eliza Schwass placed second with a time of 12:37, followed by teammate Annabelle Lowman in third with a time of 12:45.