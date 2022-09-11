HOLLAND — Hart's boys cross country team finished in third place out of 20 teams at the 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invitational held on Saturday.

The girls team finished in ninth place out of 19 teams involved in the race.

Clayton Ackley ran the fastest time for Hart, finishing in fourth place with a time of 16:25, earning a medal for his finish. Also receiving medals were Wyatt Dean with a seventh place finish in 16:46, Seth Ackley in 10th at 16.58 and Max Stitt in 23rd with a time of 17:27.

In the girls meet, earning medals were Hart's Jessica Jazwinski with a fifth place in 18:30 and Alyson Enns in seventh in 19:00.

The Pirates next run in a conference meet at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Grand Haven 53, Zeeland West 86, Hart 103, Holland Christian 152, Allendale 196, Spring Lake 201, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 213, Lowell 217, Zeeland East 239, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 283, Vicksburg 294, Mona Shores 318, Holland West Ottawa 343, Reeths-Puffer 345, Kenowa Hills 376, Grandville 382, Holland Black River 444, Coopersville 552, Bangor 565, Wyoming 645.

HART BOYS: 4-Clayton Ackley, 16:25.1. 7-Wyatt Dean, 16:46.2. 10-Seth Ackley, 16:58.8. 23-Max Stitt, 17:27.4. 60-Caleb Bitely, 18:27.1. 68-Jack Slotman, 18:37.9. 72-Easton VanderZwaag, 18:44.3. 73-Josef Bromley, 18:45.2. 89-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:16.2. 132-Ethan Schaner, 20:12.8.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Holland West Ottawa 58, Zeeland East 122, Jenison 136, Zeeland West 144, Grand Haven 179, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 181, Mona Shores 186, Spring Lake 189, Hart 198, Lowell 219, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 237, Vicksburg 328, Grandville 331, Holland Christian 395, Kenowa Hills 405, Coopersville 458, Reeths Puffer 470, Holland Black River 516, Bangor 613.

HART GIRLS: 5-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:30.7. 7-Alyson Enns, 19:00.1. 53-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:43.4. 61-Savanna Owens, 22:04.0. 79-Brooklyn Carter, 22:29.1. 95-Abigail Pretty, 23:05.7. 98-Lauren Pretty 23:18.8. 110-Kenai Kokx 23:40.3. 118-Lilly Hopkins, 24:00.2. 159- Harriet Kidder, 27:57.8.

Hart's junior varsity team was represented by Kai Miller, who finished 19th in 20:10 and Avery Guikem with a 26th place finish, running a time of 20:46. Abby Studer led the junior high team with a 38th finish in 26:10.