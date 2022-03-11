MCBAIN — Down by one point heading in to the final quarter of the MHSAA boys basketball district title game, Mason County Central went ahead by as many as four points, but lost a heartbreaker in the waining seconds of the game against McBain, 37-35.

The Spartans took an early lead in the first quarter when Kolden Myer scored six points, Will Chye added four and Jack VanderHaag hit a 3-pointer. Central was on top 13-11.

The Spartans sputtered in the second quarter, scoring only four points in the quarter to McBain’s 12, allowing McBain to lead going in the halftime, 23-17.

The tables were turned in the third when Cenral held McBain to four points while scoring nine and cutting McBain’s lead to one, 27-26.

With the Spartans up 30-29 in the fourth, Will Chye hit a 3-pointer to put Central up 33-29 at the 2:44 mark. McBain scored another basket at 2:27 to cut the lead to 33-31.

Chye scored again with 1:53 remaining in the game, and Central was up 35-31. But that would end the Spartans scoring while McBain hit for three more buckets, the last coming with just 7.1 seconds on the clock.

The Central coaching staff was emphatically calling for a timeout and got it with a little more than three seconds remaining. Central inbounded the ball, but failed to execute the play and the clock ran out, dashing the hopes of another district title, and McBain took the victory, 37-35.

“For the most part, we did pretty good. We had stretches we got in trouble. We held them to four in the third. I thought our adjustments worked good. It was a muddied-up game. It was a physical game,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson.

“We made more baskets, we made more 3s, but they killed us at the free throw line. We got to the line (and shot) 1-for-4 and lost by two, and they (McBain) were 10-for-14 from the line,” Genson said.

Central’s Chye led all scorers with 14 points and added five rebounds. Kolden Myer added 10 points and seven rebounds for Central (7-15) and VanderHaag had six. Jayden Perrone was limited with playing time in the second half as he got whistled for his fourth foul early in the second half. He had two steals and two points in the game.

“Kolden (Myer) and Landon (Smith) did a really good job tonight. Will (Chye) hit a couple big shots in the stretch,” added Genson.

McBain (8-14) was led by sophomore Evan Haverkamp with 13 and Joseph Winkel had 10.

“I thought we had earned it, I really did, then it was a bit taken away and then we gave it away a little bit. No blame, there were a lot of plays in the game. Those turnovers at the end get amplified because of where they happen in the game,” Genson said.

“Of all the district finals, this one hurts a little bit more,” Genson said as the Spartans were seeking their 21st district title in school history and fourth in six seasons. “I really thought we had fought our way in to a victory and I thought we overcame a lot of odds to get a four point lead. I know we had a couple bad turnovers, but it was overcoming a lot. I just felt like we were in the right position and we just needed to take care of the ball.”

McBain remained unbeaten against the Spartans, improving to 3-0 since 2005-06 and winning the first-ever meeting in the playoffs between the two schools.

The Ramblers advanced to the Grayling regional where they will play Sanford Meridian (15-6) in the semifinals.

MCBAIN (37)

McGillis 0 4-5 4, Schonert 3 0-0 7, Haverkamp 4 5-7 13, Winkel 5 0-0 10, Rodenbaugh 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 10-14 34.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (35)

Chye 6 0-0 14, Thurow 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Perrone 1 0-0 2, VanderHaag 2 0-0 6, Myer 5 0-2 10. Totals: 15 1-4 35.

McBain;11;12;4;10;—;37

Mason County Central;13;4;9;9;—;35

3-point goals—McBain (1): Schonert. Mason County Central (4): VanderHaag 2, Chye 2. Total fouls—McBain 10, Mason County Central 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.