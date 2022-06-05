GLADWIN — Ludington baseball defeated Remus Chippewa Hills 6-0 in the district semifinal held at Gladwin on Saturday and came back in the final to lose a heartbreaker, 3-2, to Clare at the MHSAA Division 2 district.
“Though the outcome today was heartbreaking, that does not take away (from) the effort our team put in (Saturday). Our guys played their best baseball of the year against great competition, and I could not be more proud of them,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “All year they have shown heart, grit and determination.”
Clare defeated Big Rapids in eight innings, 1-0, in the quarterfinals earlier in the week then beat Gladwin, 7-3, to earn the berth against Ludington in the district championship.
In the Orioles’ defeat of Remus Chippewa Hills, Hayden Madl pitched seven innings, gave up three hits and three walks, struck out eight and did not give up a run.
Offensively, Wilson Gunsell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Stephen Weinert was 2-for-3, had a double, scored a run and walked once.
Nathan Dillehay pitched 6 2/3 innings in the district championship against Clare and took the loss. He gave up five hits, struck out two and had one earned run.
The Orioles were led by Nathan Dillehay at the plate with a 1-for-3 performance with two RBIs.
“We gave ourselves a shot to take home a trophy and unfortunately, baseball can be a cruel game. But, this team is a family and nothing will ever change that. I am honored to have been their coach and it has been one heck of a year,” Kroeze commented.