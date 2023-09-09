People from six different states came out to enjoy some pickleball at the 2023 Ludington Pickleball Classic this weekend at the Ludington pickleball courts on Tinkham Avenue at Oriole Field.
More than 260 people came from all over the country, and even from Ontario, Canada, for the Pickleball Classic. Players ranged from age 18 to 80.
“It’s going really well,” John Reed, one of the event’s organizers, said on Saturday. “I think everybody I’ve talked to has been really happy with how it’s been run — smooth, moving right along, and no long wait times.”
Pickleball is an ever-growing sport. It has become very popular in a very short amount of time.
That popularity was on full display as Reed said they had to turn people away, simply because they didn’t have enough room for them.
Blue Line Barbecue was there to serve food, and donations were accepted as part of a 50-50 raffle. Reed said that $661 was raised on Friday, so the raffle winner walked away with $330.50.
The money was raise to help the event organizers cover expenses.
As for the play on the courts, the event was split into three divisions. The women’s division was played Friday, mixed gender was Saturday, and the men’s division was played on Sunday.
There are age divisions as well, starting with the 18-40 division, then 40-50, 50-60, and so on and so forth.
Katherine and Tony Provenzano, both from Ludington, were the winners in the 3.0 skill level 18-49 age division. This was their second time at the Pickleball Classic.
“We’ve known we were going to play in this tournament all year,” Katherine said. “So it’s great to be able to participate.”
“Glad to get the win for team Ludington,” Tony added.
Maureen and Ed Steewyk, both from Holland, were the bronze medalists in the skill level 3.5 age 65 and above division. They said they were happy with how they played and were enjoying Ludington as a whole.
“It’s beautiful up here,” Maureen said. “We’re having fun at the state park and enjoying the tournament. We know other people from the area that play, so we enjoy watching when we’re not playing.”
Everyone was a fan of the weather over the weekend, though some people, Reed included, said it was a little chilly on Friday.
“Today (Saturday), it’s nice,” Reed said. “It’s not too hot in the sun, so it makes it for nice playing.”
Reed was very happy with the event overall, and is looking for ideas for next year.
“We’re just having a great time,” he said. “Everybody has been really happy. We have people where this is their fourth or fifth year coming here.
“We added the awards stands this year, but we’re going to have to work on (new ideas) because I’d like to take it up another notch next year.”