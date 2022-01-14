Ludington’s boys basketball team played with intensity from start to finish and secured a Lakes 8 Activities Conference win over Muskegon Catholic on Friday at Hawley Gymnasium, 64-38.

Ludington took the lead in the first quarter, 15-4, and added 19 more points in the second quarter to lead at the half, 43-25.

The Orioles scored first in the third quarter, but the Crusaders increased their level of play and outscored Ludington, 12-9, in the third. The Orioles’ last two points of the quarter came as time expired and David Shillinger laid the ball up for two.

Other than Muskegon Catholic scoring in the first 15 seconds of the final frame, the fourth quarter belonged to the Orioles as they outscored the Crusaders, 21-13.

“We’ve had points throughout the season where our intensity has been off the charts, but it has come in spots. Tonight, we played with intensity pretty much from start to finish,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.

Ludington had 11 players contribute offensively by scoring.

“It’s always easier to play hard when you’re touching the ball a lot,” he said.

Peyton LaCombe lead all scorers with 14 points for Ludington (5-4, 4-0 Lakes 8), followed by Muskegon Catholic’s Jaden Johnson with 11 and the Orioles’ David Shillinger with 10.

While Ludington’s series with Muskegon Catholic (1-5, 1-3 Lakes 8) started in the 1953-54 school year, the teams have played intermittently and Ludington’s win brought the all-time series record to 13-4.

Ludington plays next Friday at 4 p.m. at Muskegon Heights in another Lakes 8 Activities conference game.

MUSKEGON CATHOLIC (38)

Gustin 1 0-0 2, S.Convertini 0 2-2 2, Caviness 0 1-2 1, Riegler 1 0-0 2, Espinola 0 1-2 1, Rutz 2 0-0 5, Kartes 1 0-6 2, B.Convertini 3 2-2 8, Schrink 1 0-1 2, Willer 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 1-2 11. Totals: 15 7-17 38.

LUDINGTON (64)

Anthes 2 0-0 5, Shillinger 4 1-1 10, Holmes 0 0-1 0, Laman 2 0-0 4, N.Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Hackert 1 0-0 2, A.Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Eaton 3 0-0 8, Millspaugh 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 6 0-0 14, Westhouse 4 0-1 8, Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 1-3 64.

Muskegon Cath. 4 9 12 13 — 38

Ludington 15 19 9 21 — 64

3-point goals—Muskegon Catholic (1): Rutz. Ludington (7): Anthes, Shillinger, Eaton (2), LaCombe (2), Jones. Total fouls—Muskegon Catholic 10, Ludington 18. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 50, Muskegon Catholic 29. JV Scoring for Ludington—Keson 2, Ramirez 12, Gronstal 8, Stidham 5, Benz 3, Killips 14, Conger 3, Richardson 3.