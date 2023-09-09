FREE SOIL TWP. — It’s been 10 years since Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Custer Road just north of Townline Road in Free Soil Township.
On Saturday — 10 years to the day he was shot and later died from his wounds — state troopers, both former and current, Butterfield’s family and friends, as well as people wanting to pay their respects gathered to do so at the site of where Trooper Butterfield’s life tragically ended.
Mesha McLeod sang the national anthem to begin the memorial. This was followed by the invocation done by Michigan State Police Chaplain John Hansen.
“Paul was smart,” Hansen said. “He knew there were dangers in the world. He was not only educated, both worldly and through this police training, but he understood people. If he had a fault, maybe it was that he cared too much.”
Following the invocation, McLeod was joined by most people in attendance for the singing of “Amazing Grace.” Hansen then read the benediction before an honor guard from the Ludington American Legion Post No. 76 fired off several rounds in a rifle salute.
Lastly, taps were sounded before everyone said their final goodbyes.
Many friends ,family members, coworkers, and acquaintances Butterfield’s were in attendance. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, like many others, remembered Butterfield for his sense of humor.
“I appreciated Pastor Hansen’s kind words about Paul and the sense of humor, because Paul was a really funny guy,” Cole said. “And in this line of work, you need to have humor.”
Cole said Butterfield will be missed no matter how long ago it was.
“He’ll be missed today, he’ll be missed tomorrow, he’ll be missed for years to come,” Cole said.
Alexis Hadsall and Stacy Rutherford went to high school with Butterfield, and flew all the way from New Mexico to attend this service.
“I knew him since he was 5,” Hadsall said. “I’ve been waiting to come out for this every year. This year, I was able to financially pull it off and come out.”
Hadsall and Rutherford both found out about Butterfield’s passing in different ways.
“I heard from classmates,” Rutherford said. “I unfortunately learned on Facebook,” Hadsall added.
Karla McLouth said it doesn’t matter how long it’s been since Butterfield was killed — it’s still a significant event.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s been one year, two years, or 10 years,” McLouth said. “You certainly appreciate what our law enforcement and first responders are going through on a daily basis.”
If there was one thing everyone agreed upon, it’s that it doesn’t feel like it’s been 10 years.
“Not at all,” Rutherford said. “It feels like it was yesterday.”
“We were discussing that on the way here,” Hadsall added. “It’s just hard.”
“Seems like it was just recently we were sitting out on this road trying to put together what happened that night,” Cole said.