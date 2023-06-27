Tony Lamontt James, 30, was sentenced to prison in the 51st Circuit Court on Tuesday.
James pleaded guilty to charges of controlled substance delivery/manufacture and violation of his probation. He was out on bond for a felony offense when he sold drugs to a confidential informant. James, who has a history of drug abuse, was clean and sober when picked up on this offense.
“He’s also been able to maintain his sobriety, which is huge for him,” said defense attorney Karri Russell. “The mindset change in this young man has been pretty incredible, and I ask the court to take that into consideration.”
Judge Susan Sniegowski recognized both James’s progress and his status as a repeat offender in her sentencing.
“(I’m) not in any way trying to discount the work that you have done... that’s important for your future,” Sniegowski commented. “But it is now time to have your past catch up with you and that’s what’s happening today.”
James was sentenced to Michigan Department of Corrections for a period of 4-40 years with credit for 180 days served on the drug charges, and is expected to pay various fines and fees. Sniegowski also discharged him unsuccessfully from probation and imposed the time served of 195 days on the probation violation charge.