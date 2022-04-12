JV BASEBALL
Ludington vs Grant
At Oriole Field, Ludington baseball's junior varsity team suffered a loss in game one of a doubleheader, 8-5, on Tuesday, but bounced back to take a one-run win, 9-8, in game two against Grant.
Starting pitcher Keen Patterson threw 4 1/2 innings, striking out three and was relieved by Ryan Kandalec who threw the last half of the fifth inning.
Kandalec was 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and a single. Patterson was 1-for-3 and Caleb Benz added a single.
Starting pitcher in game two was Andre Walden, who pitched two innings and struck out three.Coming on for the win was Benz, pitching two innings and throwing two strike outs.
Offensively, Kandalec was 1-for-2 with a walk, Patterson was 1-for-2 with a walk, Benz was 1-for-2 with a walk and a game-winning triple in the fourth. Several others reached on walks throughout the game.