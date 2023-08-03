The Ludington Meijer held a ceremonial presentation of a check totaling $5,000 to the Ludington Police Department on Thursday at 3 p.m. in front of the Meijer building.
The donation was part of a new initiative at Meijer where employees brainstormed and voted as a group on a way to give back to the community, according to Store Director Aaron Northup. Many Meijer staff members also participated in the presentation of the check.
“They reached out because we’ve developed a relationship over time with Meijer here, through Shop with a Cop and other events,” explained Ludington Area School District resource officer Austin Morris.
The funds will be used by the Ludington PD for community engagement activities, such as safety coloring books for kids, informational handouts, and other community outreach efforts.
“We’re just trying to reach out to everybody so that we can get known and have a better relationship with our community,” Morris said.
Representatives from the LAPD — Morris, Chief Christopher Jones, and Sgt. Mike Haveman — all expressed gratitude towards Meijer for their generous donation and hope to make good use of the funds by building a stronger bond with the Ludington community.