PENTWATER — Mesick, leading the Western Michigan D League conference, played in Pentwater on Friday night and beat the home team, 59-35.
Pentwater is battling injuries and illnesses, and they are still pretty short-handed, and Mesick challenged them with a press.
"They are fast and athletic, and I knew we'd have to limit our mistakes in order to push them," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "We haven't had an opportunity to play against one (press) yet this year and with the illness/injury, I can't simulate it in practice easily.
"However, I think we made strides throughout the game, and we will be more than ready for the next press that gets thrown at us."
Mesick led at each break, 15-7, after the first, 30-17, at the half, and 46-31 after three. Pentwater's best quarter was the third when they scored 14 points to Mesick's 16, but it was too little, too late.
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons in rebounding with nine, and Jocelyn Richison and Haidyn Adams each had eight points. Kenney also added six points for Pentwater.
Mesick increased its lead in the conference, now 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the league. With the loss, Pentwater is 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the league.
Pentwater will be back on the hardcourt at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when they host Hesperia in Pentwater.