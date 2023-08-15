The Ludington boys tennis team placed second in its opening quad of the season on Tuesday at the Ludington tennis courts.
Big Rapids won the event with a team score of 21, with the Orioles finishing second with 15, followed by Zeeland East with 11 and Greenville with 1.
Flight winners for the Orioles were No. 2 singles Charles Kolb and No. 3 singles Jack Stidham.
Flight runners-up for Ludington were No. 4 singles Reece Ward, No. 1 doubles Will James and Chaz Leonard, No. 2 doubles Ryan Higley and Oliver Kolb, and No. 4 doubles Jonah Bluestein and Christian Serna.
“It was definitely an opening day, lots of nerves at a lot of flights,” Ludington boys tennis coach Rob Killips said. “We played well, but also have some things to build on.”
Killips said he like how his singles played, while his doubles were “solid.”
”(Stidham) was dominant, and (Kolb) had a great day with a hard fought win over Big Rapids,” he said. “Leonard) and (James) had a strong finish to their day. (Serna) and (Bluestein) played very well today. The freshman pair at two doubles of (Kolb) and (Higley) had a good day, losing a vey close, intense match to Big Rapids.”The Orioles will head to Portland Thursday morning for the Portand Invite, which begins at 9 a.m.
JV tennis
Ludington at coopersville
COOPERSVILLE — The Ludington junior varsity tennis team played two rounds of doubles in eight-game sets against Coopersville and tied, 7-7, on Tuesday.
The duo of Hudson Boerema and Ryder Saya, as well as the team of Ben Coleman and Tyler Albrecht were highlights, according to coach Larry Brown.
The Orioles’ next match will be at 1 p.m., Aug. 23 at Big Rapids.