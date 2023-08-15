THOMPSONVILLE — The Ludington girls gold team finished in 12th place at the Lober Classic at the Betsie Valley Golf Course in Thompsonville.
The Orioles scored a 768 as team and a 380 in the second round. Brighton won the tournament with an overall score of 629, followed Grand Rapids Catholic Central with 658 and Rockford with 668.
Senior Emma McKinley shot a 78 in the second round to give her an overall score of 155, placing her seventh among individual golfers. Senior Julia Reed shot a 101 in the second round to give her an overall score of 196, which put her in a tie for 71st place.
Senior Sam Hanson finished tied for 88th with a 200, and senior Kendal Waligorski shot a 224 to put her in a tie for 13th. Junior Vanessa Madl tied for 139th with an overall score of 226.
Senior Reya Dila did not play in the second round.
Rockford’s Jessica Jolly had the best individual score with a 138, followed by Coopersville’s Lauren Davis with a 148 and Grand Rapids South Christian’s Ashley Thomasma with a 152 to round out the top three.
Ludington’s next event will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Whitehall Invite.