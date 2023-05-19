SHEPHERD — The Ludington track team competed at the MHSAA Division 2 regional track meet in Shepherd on Friday, with several athletes qualifying for the state meet.
In addition, the boys team set a new record in the 400-meter relay event with a time of 44.51. Nathan Reisterer, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson teamed up to set that record, snapping a previous record. They were the regional runner-up, and they’re headed to state.
The 800 relay also is headed to state. Trey Forfinski and Jonah Peterson teamed with the Gilchrist twins to run a time of 1:31.51. They were the regional runner-up.
Forfinski also made it individually as he cleared 12 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault. He placed third, and he made it as an additional qualifier.
The girls team saw one athlete and one relay team reach state. Kendal Waligorski cleared 9 feet, 3 inches, and that qualified her for the state meet. She finished in seventh place at the regional.
The 3,200-meter relay team was third with a state-qualifying time of 10:01.77. Olivia Andersen, Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson and Christina Theis — all a part of the state-qualifying cross country team in the fall — combined to reach the state track meet. They finished third.