SHEPHERD — The Ludington track team competed at the MHSAA Division 2 regional track meet in Shepherd on Friday, with several athletes qualifying for the state meet.
In addition, the boys team set a new record in the 400-meter relay event with a time of 44.51. Nathan Reisterer, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson teamed up to set that record, snapping a previous record. They were the regional runner-up, and they’re headed to state.
The 800 relay also is headed to state. Trey Forfinski and Jonah Peterson teamed with the Gilchrist twins to run a time of 1:31.51. They were the regional runner-up.
Forfinski also made it individually as he cleared 12 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault. He placed third, and he made it as an additional qualifier.
The girls team saw one athlete reach state. Kendal Waligorski cleared 9 feet, 3 inches, and that qualified her for the state meet. She finished in seventh place at the regional.