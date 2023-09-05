About two years ago, Ethan Reed was a small and short kid who would get picked on in school for being such. With the help of social media, mainly TikTok and YouTube, Reed has completely transformed not just his body, but is entire life.
Reed, now 14 and a freshman at Ludington High School, recently set state records at a World Raw Powerlifting Federation meet on Aug. 19 in Rochester Hills. Lifting in the 165-pound weight class, Reed set state records for in the squat (314 pounds), dead lift (407 pounds), and total weight lifted (931 pounds).
“I’ve been powerlifting consistently for eight or nine months,” Reed said. “I started off in the beginner and intermediate levels, and I quickly just shot up to elite level standards. I just trained normally. There was nothing big that I did. I just surpassed myself like very fast with, big (personal records), which is not normal.”
Reed, who competes in a drug-tested federation, was first intrigued by a trend on TikTok called the “100 Push-Up Challenge,” where people would do 100 push-ups every day for 30 days. Reed participated, and his father, Brad, started noticing some changes.
“He just started doing it without telling any of us why,” Brad said. “Right away, I’m watching him do these push-ups and he’s just flying through them — very athletic, very strong. Then his body morphed so much in those 30 days. By the end, he had abs, his shoulders were bigger, his arms were bigger, more defined, and his body was hyper responsive.”
Ethan eventually stumbled upon powerlifting, and was very intrigued by it.
“I didn’t really know what it was,” he said. “And so I looked into it, and I thought it was pretty intimidating. But I thought it was really cool. So I decided to give it a try.”
Through some practice, as well as lots of YouTube tutorials, he eventually got to a point where he wanted to compete. By this time, Ethan was comfortable with the sport and in a place where he feel like he “wouldn’t make a fool of himself.”
“I decided to compete in the summertime because I wanted to be the most ready I could be,” he said. “I think I made the right decision by waiting about nine months to compete in a competition.”
Ethan had to put on quite a bit of weight to compete in the 165-pound weight class. When he first got into powerlifting, he weighed just 135 pounds.
Rather than just compete in the 140-pound class, he decided to put on weight and move up a division because he thought he could do better in that class. In order to this, Reed ate, and still does eat, a lot of food every day — and it’s not what many would consider to be a healthy diet.
“I just noticed that I feel the most powerful and strong after I eat a ton of carb-heavy foods that taste good,” Reed said. “I probably get either McDonald’s or Little Caesars every day.”
“I think it’s very unique, my way of eating, but it works for me. And I track all my food. So I have an app where I track my calories or my carbohydrates and my protein and my sugar. And I try to limit the junk food I eat to just to two meals a day and then I eat semi-clean the rest of the day.”
Ethan said his mother is not a big fan of how he eats, but his father said he doesn’t mind it.
“If most people ate like he ate, they would have a problem,” Brad said. “But you know, he’s young, and just his body makeup — he can get away with eating like that and then quickly converting it to muscle and strength and power, because he works out six days a week.”
Ethan and Brad will often lift together. Brad said he essentially acts as one of Ethan’s coaches.
“I’ve lifted weights a lot of my life, but I’m not anywhere near as knowledgeable as he is, or real professionals,” he said. “But I am good at looking at Ethan and knowing when his form is off, and I’m good at helping him with the mental side of weightlifting and training.”
Ethan called his father his “biggest supporter.”
“I feel like he wants me to succeed as much as I want him to succeed,” Ethan said. “Like, he wants to see me do great in the sport as much as I want to do great. He really supports everything I do. And he doesn’t like that I eat like crap, but he kinda gets it.”
That’s not to say his mother isn’t at all involved in this journey, or that she doesn’t support what Ethan has been doing. She took Ethan to Rochester Hills for the WRPF meet, and Brad said he was very impressed.
“They had just a great time and it was wonderful for her to get to see Ethan in his element,” he said. “She doesn’t go to the gym a lot with him so she doesn’t see all the things I’ve gotten to see over the two years with him interacting with other people and so when she took him to this competition, immediately, she was impressed with how Ethan was becoming friends with all these strangers.”
Ethan’s ceiling isn’t that of an Olympic powerlifter, since that’s not really his style. Olympic powerlifting consists of the clean, jerk, and snatch, and he doesn’t compete in those events.
Instead, he has some goals of own that he’d like to achieve.
“In powerlifting, there’s no league where it’s just professionals, like the NFL for football,” he said. “So I’m hoping to get a professional DOTS score before I turn 18.
“The DOTs score calculates your body weight and your total of the big three lifts, and it gives you a calculation of how good of a lifter you are based off your body weight and your total. My DOTs right now is 300 and pro level is 550. And so I think I can get to 550 before I turned 18. That would put me technically as a professional.”
Brad said he’s just impressed with the community that his son is now apart of and wants to watch him grow even further, both physically and as a person.
“He’s done so much in such a short amount of time,” he said. “And I think what I’m so impressed with is the community around him that he’s built not only at the local gym, but because of social media. He’ll watch these world famous world record holder powerlifters and he’ll (send them a direct message) on Instagram, and then send them videos of himself and because he’s 14 and he’s so strong and doing so well. They actually respond.
“So he’s actually in contact and on a first-name basis with some of the best power lifters in the world now and it just blows my mind how the world works today and that he’s so assertive and taking control of his destiny and going after what he wants.”