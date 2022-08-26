“This place is like a museum,” a visitor muses.

Yes, that’s true, except it’s actually an art gallery.

The Hardy Hall Gallery, located in the same building as the historic Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee feels like an art museum. The gallery features 12-foot ceilings, seven pillars trimmed in oak, and an open space of approximately 2500 square feet. Light pours in from four, long northern windows. A baby grand piano sits in repose in one corner.

Enter the latest art exhibition: “Art Is Art,” an abstract show that includes six northern Michigan artists: Susan Wild Barnard, Jef Bourgeau, Jesse Hickman, Judy Jashinsky, Rufus Snoddy and Pier Wright.

The “Art Is Art” exhibition was conceived as a result of the isolation experienced during the pandemic. Judy Jashinsky states, “Our situations varied but all our routines ended. The adjustments gave us time in which we could do things that often were on our wish list. … Some of these things were therapeutic, others stirred up emotions that had been repressed. This exhibition is an alternative to all of it. Abstract art can do that. It allows the viewer to see colors, shapes, textures and lines that are the expression of the artists but don’t demand the viewer to draw any conclusions.”

This isn’t just any gallery exhibit of abstract works. This show has heft. Jashinsky’s piece, “Cuban Missile Crisis,” is a provocative abstraction of the dangerous nuclear standoff that happened in 1962.

Jesse Hickman has a piece, “Six Fingered,” that hangs horizontally at approximately 6 feet by 14 feet. In this show, these large abstract works have room to breathe; this black and white work, painted on recycled coffee bean bags, elicits profound attention.

Rufus Snoddy contributed four sectional pieces, “Circle, Four Seasons,” that can be hung — or purchased — together or separately. In this exhibition it is represented together, measuring approximately 10 feet by 9 feet, in a clockwise pattern of winter, spring, summer, fall. The circle is black with raised bumps and creates its own centerpiece — pulling all panels together — showcasing an array of textured organic shapes of paint and cut-outs and gradations of ethereal color.

Juxtaposing the monumental works are the viscerally resonating, recycled textile works of Susan Wild Barnard. They are thoughtfully pieced together with an air of grace and groundedness.

Pier Wright’s works are not contained in traditional right-angled frames but are free floating in unique shapes. The sometimes muted, sometimes pure colors dance with a rhythm all their own — at once playful yet extraordinary.

Jef Bourgeau’s digital works reveal scintillating colors that embrace harmony and chaos spilling off perfect squares of printed canvas. Why is the show called Art Is Art? Curator Bourgeau first quotes abstract expressionist, Barnett Newman, “Art is art. Everything else is everything else."

"Abstract art calls jealous attention to its own visual reality as a most singular force and event. It does this by refusing the concrete object and its immediate relation to life and art," Newman said. "By discarding these traditional depictions, abstract art emphasizes instead the artist’s imagination and unrestricted gestures over the real, and so establishing for itself a unique reality of its own. Such a reality that allows the abstract art to act upon viewers’ own imaginations, allowing us to perceive new objects, images and worlds never seen before.”

This exhibition challenges the viewer to see new worlds soaring in this grand space that allows for imaginations to expand, objects to appear, minds to open.

The show runs from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Sept. 3, unless otherwise noted. Appointments are also encouraged during office hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/art, or contact Aimé Merizon, visual arts and education manager at (231) 398-9770 ext. 8004 or amerizon@ramsdelltheatre.org.