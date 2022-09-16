Film lovers in the Mason County area will join more than 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world during the week of Sept. 22-Oct. 2, when the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.

Screenings are Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

The Final Ten screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by the festival, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or in-person at the the LACA gift shop, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.

The 10 finalists hail from eight countries with films from Scotland, Spain, Australia, Finland other countries. The Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 870 submissions from 70 countries received by the festival for 2022, a testament to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.

The final 10 films are: "Don vs Lightning" (Scotland), "Love, Dad" (the Czech Republic and Slovakia), Save the Bees (U.S.), "The Treatment" (Spain), "Freefall" (France), "Fetish" (U.S.), "Freedom Swimmer" (Australia), "The Blanket" (Finland), "Warsha" (Lebanon), and "The Big Green" (France).

Which of these short films is the best? That’s up to a worldwide audience — including those who attend LACA's screenings — to decide.

Viewers will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Best Actor.

Votes will be sent through to the Manhattan Short Film Festival headquarters with the winner announced at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at www.manhattanshort.com.