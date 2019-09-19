The Pentwater Arts Council is hoping to draw some folks to the downtown Village Green this weekend to watch the leaves start to turn and enjoy the music of locally and regionally renowned musicians — all for a good cause.

The occasion is the Pentwater Sol Fest, a three-day musical fundraiser for arts education in Oceana County public schools.

The festival is set to kick off Friday and to continue Saturday and Sunday at the Pentwater Village Green, and organizers are hopeful that the festival is on its way to becoming a new fall tradition for the community, according to Pentwater Village President Jeff Hodges.

“Pentwater’s a great place to visit, any time of the year, but particularly in the fall,” Hodges told the Daily News. “We’ve got a great lineup, and we think this is going to become a really big event in the future. We’re hoping people want to spend a weekend in Pentwater.”

Hodges said he hosted the event in the back yard of the Pentwater Village Pub, which he owns, last year. He added that the festival has grown in scope now that the Pentwater Arts Council has taken the reins, upgrading to a prime spot in the downtown area.

“For the first time ever we’re having it on the Village Green right in downtown Pentwater,” Hodges said, adding that the event will be “bigger and better” than it was last year.

Hodges is still involved with planning and organization for the festival. He said he’s hoping for a good turnout, and that he expects the event to be a way to add to the events and activities offered throughout the summer.

“We needed to extend our season,” he said. “(Pentwater is) such a great town in the fall.”

There will be two stages set up for the event: one at the Village Green, and another at The Village Pub and Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St. in Pentwater.

The event is expected to be an economic draw, bringing increased foot traffic to Pentwater establishments that will join in by hosting live music at the close of the festival each day.

