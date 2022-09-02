MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Museum of Art presents “Bruce McCombs: City Journeys,” beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

McCombs is a West Michigan artist who creates stunning large-scale and highly rendered watercolor paintings of cityscapes. His works push the boundaries of the watercolor medium to a scale rarely practiced by contemporary watercolor artists.

“City Journeys” is a visual record of McCombs’ travels through urban landscapes. The watercolor paintings, which have been several years in the making, will now be presented to the public for the first time.

Originally trained as a printmaker, McCombs is now an accomplished watercolor painter. His works can be found in major U.S. collections, including those of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

McCombs was a professor of art at Hope College in Holland from 1969 to 2021. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Cleveland Institute of Art and an Master of Fine Arts from Tulane University.

A public opening reception will be held at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m.

“City Journeys” will be on display through Nov. 6.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. General admission into the museum is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65 and old, $6 for children younger than 16, and free for MMA members. General admission is free for everyone on Thursdays thanks to the Meijer Foundation.

For more information, contact Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org or call at (231) 720-2574.