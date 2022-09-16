MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is announcing a new art exhibition, "Dark Matter: Abstract Studies in Texture," with artworks by Christopher Fellows.
The show will be presented at the Hardy Hall Gallery located in the Ramsdell. It runs from Sept. 21 through Oct. 29, from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by appointment during regular office hours.
A multimedia artist, Fellows states that he’s fascinated with texture and the mystery of construction. His artworks are often 3D and constructed of metals, wood and other found objects.
Fellows earned his bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.
“I love texture and mystery, in all I create, as you will see with my work. I strive to create something that never was, only an idea in my mind, and bring it to life," Fellows said. "It is a wonderful feeling to make something that was only a thought and manifest it to the real world for people to enjoy. That sense of accomplishment constantly keeps me going.”
The public is invited to visit the "Dark Matter" exhibition and reflect on their interpretations of the works. The art reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Gallery, and is free of charge.
For more information, contact Aimé Merizon, the Ramsdell's visual arts and education manager, at (231) 398-9770 or email amerizon@ramsdelltheatre.org.