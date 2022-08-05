MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” a comedy murder mystery play taking place today through Sunday and Aug. 12-14 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
The comedy parodies every English mystery play ever written with a decidedly American flair. When they’re not busy tripping over clues, they trip over each other. Laughs collide with thrills, and the climax is a real seat-grabber as the true killer is unmasked, and almost everyone turns out to be someone else.
“‘The Butler Did’ It is a real-life comedy farce,” Director Jackie Karnisz said. “Get ready for your guts to hurt from laughing so hard.”
The cast includes Paula Laws, Lauren Hanna, Mimi Stansell, Carol Burba, Shelby Fricke, Johnny Starmann, Rob Isble, Scott Fransee, Michael Ray, and Keith Mc Kenney. The assistant director is Bay Anderson and the stage manager is Mara Davidson.
For more information on “The Butler Did It,” call (231) 398-9770 or visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org.