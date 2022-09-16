Brews, music, food, games and activities will fill the downtown Ludington area during the Sept. 23-24 weekend as the city brings back its annual fall craft beer festival.

Octoberfest — spelled with a “c” in honor of the autumn brew by Bell’s Brewery, which sponsors the event along with Ludington Bay Brewing Company — is set to return to Legacy Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 24, and a new event kicking things off the day before.

WHAT'S NEW

There are a few changes this year. For one thing, the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is now overseeing the festival, though the even is still a fundraiser for the Downtown Ludington Board, which uses the proceeds to host events that promote downtown.

Another difference is the nature of the activities slated for the day before the festival on Friday, Sept. 23.

Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller told the Daily News that the pub crawl — which is normally a lead-up to Octoberfest — is being swapped out with something new: a block-party fundraiser for the Lakeshore Food Club.

“Instead of the pub crawl, our Mason County brewers including Jamesport Brewing Company, Ludington Bay Brewing Company … and Starving Artist Brewing, are doing Beers for Peers on Friday night,” Miller said. “It’s a block party on the 400 and 500 blocks of South James Street.”

The Beers for Peers event is from 6 to 9 p.m., and Miller said it will feature live music by the Merchant Miller Band, as well as activities for kids and families, such as inflatables, a bounce house, pony rides, small animals from 4-H, and the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads’ famous pirate ship.

The block party is free, with no tickets required, and Miller added it will also make use of the outdoor social district.

“The social district is in effect, so people will be able to bring their beverages into the block party area,” she said.

Food will also be available for purchase, and all proceeds from merchandise sales will benefit Lakeshore Food Club.

THE 'MAIN EVENT'

As for Octoberfest itself, it will be much like past years, with more brews, more live music, and more games and activities for kids and families.

Octoberfest will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at Legacy Plaza.

“There’s really no changes to the main event,” Miller said. “Sponsors Ludington Bay Brewing Company and Bell’s Brewing Company will have brews there. We’re also looking at having wine and cider there, too.”

Live music will be performed “all day” at the Legacy Plaza stage, with performances by the John Marek Polka Band from 1 to 3 p.m., Jimmy Dodson from 3 to 4 p.m. and newcomers Rocket Fuel Haulers from 4 to 6 p.m.

The band Aberdeen, originally slated to return to Octoberfest, was double-booked on the day of the event, so Rocket Fuel Haulers will “take on the headlining spot,” according to Miller.

The cost for entry is $5, and people who purchase tickets can “come and go as they please,” Miller said.

Those who buy tickets ahead of time can get started an hour early, at 1 p.m.

Drink tokens are available for $5, designated driver tickets are available, and entry is free for children 15 and younger.

Octoberfest will also feature lawn games like corn hole, Jenga, Yahtzee, badminton and more.

Miller said the festival remains an important fall event for Ludington residents and visitors, offering something special during the off-season for tourism.

“Now we’re in this post-peak season, and I think September in particular is a beautiful time to be outside and enjoy our community,” she said. “Octoberfest is a wonderful time to enjoy an early fall weekend in downtown Ludington. … It’s nice to have some key events to look forward to, and it benefits our community."

She stressed that it’s going to be “family friendly all weekend.”

“There will be activities for kids and it will be an enjoyable weekend for the whole family,” Miller said.

For more information, to buy tickets, or sign up to volunteer at Octoberfest, visit www.downtownludington.org/octoberfest.