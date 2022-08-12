People of all ages are invited to attend the Perseid Party at 7 p.m. tonight at the Ludington State Park’s Lake Michigan Beach House. Join the Mason County District Library staff at the Ludington State Park for pre-meteor shower activities. The group will be joined by park interpreter Alan Wernette for a guided tour through the night sky. Bring flashlights.

Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are responsible for transportation to the park and park entry fees.

The event will be re-scheduled or possibly canceled in case of inclement weather. Visit the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page.

All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.

