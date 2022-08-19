Located at the Golden Township Park on Silver Lake Road, the event will take place outdoors Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, with a culmination of live entertainment, events and delicious food.
Families and festival goers can expect an increased number of food vendors, more entertainment and an expanded kid’s section. Other popular features returning are the Arts & Craft Fair, Classic Auto & Buggy Show, Apple Pie Contest, Apple-A-Day 5K, Beer Tent and more.
The festival will no longer feature the Kansas City BBQ Society professional competition. Organizers understand the excitement this competition brings to competitors; however, they have decided to utilize that space to bring festival-goers more activities, excitement and events. They have some new big things coming this year, so keep an eye out for announcements.
Proceeds from the festival benefit organizations and programs that serve the Silver Lake/Hart/Oceana area. The festival gives back to various community events such as the Silver Lake fireworks and beautification projects including the flag and flowers at the Silver Lake roundabout, as well as funding projects that further the growth of the Golden Township Park.
This year, a portion of the festival’s proceeds are to benefit the United Way of the Lakeshore, Oceana County. United Way advances the common good by creating opportunities for all. Their focus is on education, income and health — the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.
The Silver Lake Sand Dunes Apple & BBQ Festival board is excited for another year of creating a fun-filled festival for families and festival-goers.
To volunteer, sponsor or be a vendor at the event, call (231) 873-2247 or visit the website at www.applebbqfestival.com.