Stage Left Theatre Company will conclude its Stratford "Off" the Avenue festival with a second weekend of performances today, Saturday and Sunday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The Friday and Saturday shows open at 7 p.m. and Sunday's final matinee starts at 2 p.m.
The company's classic production this year is “Measure for Measure” directed by Kara Rose, preceded by a comedic adaptation of “The Tempest,” titled “Got Milk” and directed by Terra McIntosh.
Tickets are $12 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
"Got Milk" is about a feud between dairy farming brothers and a shipwreck on a Lake Michigan island.
The main performance, “Measure for Measure,” will be performed in traditional Shakespearean language. “Got Milk” is about 20 minutes long and “Measure for Measure” is around an hour and a half. Including intermission the entire performance should be about two hours.
The festival was previously known as Stratford on the Avenue, but rain delays caused the troupe to perform at LACA instead of the Rotary Park band shell in 2021. That led to a partnership between Stage Left and LACA, and a name change for the festival, which is now in its sixth year.