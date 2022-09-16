MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Museum of Art presents “The Rise of Print: Rembrandt & Company,” an exhibition that features works by the masters of 14th- through 17th-century printmaking masters such as Lucas Cranach, Albrecht Dürer, Hans Holbein and Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn.
During the 14th to 17th centuries, northern and Italian renaissances in Europe saw a new birth in learning, politics and culture. One of the most notable outcomes was the rise of print as a form of art due to the invention of the printing press by Johannes Gutenberg around 1440.
Artists and craftsmen of the time quickly adapted the new technology to create lasting masterpieces.
“The Rise of Print” explores a visual record of the growing complexity in skill and concept in Renaissance printmaking. On display will be works by notable artists of the time.
All works featured in the exhibition belong to the permanent collection at the Muskegon Museum of Art.
“The Rise of Print” will be on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art through March 19, 2023.
The exhibition is underwritten by Shape Corp.
For more information, contact Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org or call at (231) 720-2574.