VICTORY TWP. — Tickets are now on sale for West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series 2022-23 season.

The season opener on Sept. 16 is a collaboration between the WSCC Performing Arts Series and the City of Scottville, featuring The Verve Pipe.

This is a free event open to all ages starting at 8 p.m. as part of Scottville’s Fall Celebration in downtown Scottville on Main Street.

The multi-platinum alternative rock band are recognized worldwide for their radio hits “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Happiness Is,” “Never Let You Down” and the single “The Freshmen.”

For theater enthusiasts, the WSCC Theater Department will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” Nov. 10 to 13. The production will be directed by Michelle Kiessel. Auditions are at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 to 20 at Center Stage Theater.

In partnership with the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular Reunion” will be Dec. 3 and 4. These performances will feature guest musicians from The Verve Pipe, Brenna, Groove 101 and many more.

The series’ second theater production will be the beloved ‘80s favorite, “Footloose,” opening March 2 and directed by Michelle Kiessel. The performances are recommended for ages 13 and older.

A second collaboration between the WSCC Performing Arts series and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will bring the No. 1 show from Branson, Missouri to Manistee.

A family group, the Petersens, will put on an evening of music from the Ozarks with songs from Allison Krauss, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Sting, the Cranberries and more.

Rounding out the series will be performances by WSCC’s Concert Choir, Wind Symphony and Drumline and Jazz Ensemble.

“Our team is extremely excited to offer an outstanding array of talent to our audiences and a wide variety of programming in the coming year. Our goal is to ensure we select performances that entertain, enrich and reach out to area … schools, our students and the surrounding communities,” said Ted Malt, director of the Performing Arts Series and professor of music studies.

For more information on all of the performances and to purchase tickets, visit the college’s web site at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.

Customers can also call (231) 843-5506 or stop by the box office located in Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards are accepted.