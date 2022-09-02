Short play festival coming to Manistee, Ludington

An evening of staged dramatic readings of new short plays is coming to Manistee and Ludington. The festival will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Sept. 9 and 10, and at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts on Sept. 13 and 14, all at 7:30 p.m.

The plays, which range from 1 to 20 minutes in length, are the combined works of local playwrights Maripat Allen and Dr. Rick Plummer. They are directed by Plummer and performed by a cast of talented local actors.

“The evening promises something for everyone, including zany comedies and hard-hitting dramas,” said Allen.

“Audience members can expect to laugh, cry, and feel everything in between,” Plummer adds.

Plays included in the evening are:

• “Preparing to Cross,” about a woman and her husband facing mortality as the woman packs a casket for her trip across the River Styx;

• “Monster’s Art,” where a beautiful painting by Adolf Hitler is uncovered 70 years after World War II;

• “Lost and Found,” a monologue which features a woman struggling with the loss of her mother while she searches for her lost car;

• “Bitter Grounds,” set in a coffee shop which specializes in coffees for every type of disappointment;

• “Aufseherin,” where a widowed grandmother at Hanukkah are haunted by the ghosts of three female French resistance fighters.

• “What Happened in Greyston,” in which sisters find out about the questionable death of a friend;

• “One-Minute Plays,” with two characters in three situations, amid unexpected twists and turns, explore relationships;

• “Xiernon from Glixtar” finds a husband and wife trying to escape a friendly alien abduction;

• “Becoming Zelenzkyy,” a monologue where Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being interviewed;

• “Will of Steel,” where a 93-year-old Ukrainian Holocaust survivor relives the horrors of a World War II massacre, as she endures a present-day bombardment of Kiev;

• “Aussie Hilltop,” where audiences find themselves 3.5 billion years in the past. Life on Earth has just begun, and microbial characters contemplate their future while watching the sunset from an ancient “down-under” hilltop; and

• “Cry Ki Yippie Yi,” about a man and woman trapped in a dystopian world where the state controls all reproductive rights — but not the way you might expect.

Allen has had various plays produced live and virtually in cities across the U.S. and abroad. She has twice won first place in the Community Theatre Association of Michigan playwriting contest as well as other awards. She got her start in theater with the Manistee Civic Players, and was proud to have her first play, “The Would-Be Lover’s Guide,” produced by MCP in 2015.

Plummer is well-known to local residents as the former director of the performing arts series at West Shore Community College, and as the director of many plays at the college and at the Ramsdell. He is a professional actor, director and playwright with many credits in stage, film, video and television. He taught theater for 40 years at colleges and universities, and tours his one-man play, “Live from the Front: byline Ernie Pyle,” around the country.

For more information about the Evening of New Short Plays, or for further ticketing information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 and the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770.