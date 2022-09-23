MUSKEGON — What would “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and "Superman: The Movie" have been without the music of John Williams? This great American composer knew just how to write music that enhanced the mood of whatever was happening on the screen.
West Michigan Symphony’s season-opening concert, held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, will celebrate this great maestro of the movies in his 90th year. Music Director Scott Speck will lead a concert featuring all the great themes and scores from the above movies — plus “E.T.,” “Hook,” “Schindler’s List,” “Harry Potter,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Far and Away,” and “Lincoln.”
The concert is sponsored by Harbor Steel.
The performance will be held in the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave. in downtown Muskegon. For tickets — which start at $19 for adults and $10 for students — call (231) 727-8001, visit the Frauenthal box office or purchase online at www.westmichigansymphony.org.
“John Williams is absolutely one of the greatest composers of the century,” said Speck. “He is a great melodist, a master of moods, and a stunning orchestrator. We are proud to be devoting an entire concert to his music.”
The West Michigan Symphony has added several new features to enhance the experience for audiences. First, free shuttle transport is available from the Muskegon Farmers Market parking lot right to the door of the Frauenthal, and back again after the concert. Second, a post-concert party will follow the concert in the lower level Frau Lounge, in the space formerly occupied by Smash Wine Bar & Bistro. This will be an opportunity for audience members to mix and mingle with Speck and the musicians.
Health and safety protocols for the 2022-23 season no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Masks are optional while county COVID levels remain at low or medium. In the interest of caution, the West Michigan Symphony encourages patrons to wear masks and will continue to provide them free of charge at all entrances. Mandatory masking may reinstate in the future based on CDC and state health guidelines.