NORTH MUSKEGON — Three local teams traveled to North Muskegon for the second West Michigan Conference Meet and took the top three places with Hart taking the top spot, winning two of the three rounds.
Hart had the highest scores in both round one (210.3) and round two (199.68) and Mason County Central had the high score in round three, 272, three points ahead of Hart.
Hart was the only school with a sub-total of more than 400 points after rounds one and two.
The Spartans had four penalty points in round two, as did Ludington in round three.
Central and Ludington head to Brethren Saturday for the Brethren Invitational.
TEAM RESULTS: 1-Hart 678.98, 2-Mason County Central 660.8, 3-Ludington 612.86, 4-Montague 611.12, 5-Shelby 587.8, 6-Whitehall 578.9, 7-North Muskegon 494.34, 8-Fremont 449.2, 9-Oakridge 445.7.