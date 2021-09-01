BENZONIA — The Ludington girls cross country team placed third with a score of 74, behind Traverse City Central with 19 points and host Benzie Central with 70 points.

The girls top area finisher was Manistee's Anna Huizinga with a time of 13:11.62.

The Manistee boys cross country team placed fourth with 107 points, behind Traverse City Central with 22, Benzie Central with 67 and Allendale with 102.

The top area runner in the boys field was Manistee's Caiden Cudney with a time of 11:07.02.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS:

Traverse City Central 22, Benzie Central 67, Allendale 102, Manistee 107, Ludington 121, Mason County Central 169, Frankfort 194, Grand Traverse Academy 194 and Leland 244.

Race Winner: Hunter Jones, Benzie Central, 9:40.57.

MANISTEE BOYS: 10-Caiden Cudney, 11:07.02. 23-Jack O'Donnell, 11:40.46. 41-Jacob Lindeman, 12:14.07. 56-Drew Mendians, 12:46.82. 66-Seth Thompson, 13:15.45. 71-Austin Benitez, 13:23.24. 72-Adam Fennell, 13:26.86. 91-Tug Thuemmel, 14:55.06. 94-Alec Lampen, 14:58.43. 99-Vincent Wang, 15:39.72. 110-Darren Guzikowski, 18:32.23.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 14-Trey Keson, 11:18.38. 26-Evan Bennett, 11:49.49. 42-Jack Jubar, 12:14.71. 43-Will Siegert, 12:16.09. 46-David Reisterer, 12:18.53. 48-Keese Villarreal, 12:21.18. 77-Aaron Conger, 13:48.74. 78-Owen Forrester, 13:49.24. 84-Jaxon Ely, 14:32.08. 95-Thomas Weinert, 15:01.14. 96-Aiden Forrester, 15:15.56. 104-Noah Dillehay, 16:36.98. 105-Owen Shaw, 16:39.98.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 20-Hunter Sanford, 11:34.32. 33-Gavin Shirey, 12:01.86.51-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 12:28.78. 64-Tyler Thurow, 13:07.00. 70-Braylin Thurow, 13:20.11. 75-Zane McCabe, 13:34.16. 97-Asher Johnson, 15:13.76. 107-Taiden Kovolski, 17:48.11. 109-Jacob Failor, 17:56.10.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS: Traverse City Central 19, Benzie Central 70, Ludington 74, Manistee 107, Frankfort 147, Grand Traverse Academy 155, Mason County Central 197, Bear Lake-Onekama 199.

RACE WINNER: Julia Flynn, 10:42.97.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 11-Summer Brower, 13:13.00. 12-Autumn Brower, 13:13.56. 13-Nadia Grierson, 13:16.27. 20-Olivia Andersen, 13:45.57. 25-Mackenzie Keillor, 14:01.75. 30-Anna Burton, 14:14.20. 49-Katie Rangel, 15:47.57. 53-Grace Shamel, 16:00.76. 59-Rebecca Weinert, 16:08.24. 68-Ashley Stowe, 17:08.65. 81-Haile Korendyke, 18:22.82. 89-Elena Otis, 20:35.16. 94-Genevieve Lux, 21:22.24.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 10-Anna Huizinga, 13:11.62. 14-Cecilla Postma, 13:16.94. 23-Allie Thomas, 13:53.07. 42-Audrey Huizinga, 15:11.51. 44-Mila Herrmann, 15:29.54. 51-Addy Witkowski, 15:55.05. 56-Claire Scott, 16:07.01. 67-Courtney Haag, 17:07.85. 70-Annika Haag, 17:12.24. 71-Kennedy Miles, 17:26.08. 75-Annie Reynolds, 17:39.75. 78-Jayna Edmondson, 17:55.83. 82-Lucia Klein, 18:23.77, 85-Helena Beaudrie, 20:00.26.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 37-Jaden Petersen, 14:50.25. 50-Jayden Baker, 15:49.11. 81-Emily Adams, 16:21.05. 63-Nyvaeh Wendt, 16:27.89. 69-Ava Brooks, 17:11.75. 76-Marissa Quillan, 17:49.24. 77-Mya Sterley, 17:50.31. 79-Sereniti Johnson, 17:56.96. 80-AshlynRose Kelley, 17:59.23. 86-Alivia Steiger, 20:07.22. 90-Lily Stone, 20:51.10.