Local golf Aug. 3
Aug 3, 2023

Lincoln Hills
Ladies Golf — 9 holes
Day's Play: Score minus handicap
Winners: Vicki Maher (Ace of the Month), Barb Jacobs, Marge Leafstrand
Chip-Ins: Marge Leafstrand, Judy Knighton