Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced 48-year-old Deanna Renee Culp to three years of probation and 90 days of jail time for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants on Tuesday in a hearing of 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Culp was arrested on March 6, 2022, for driving a car with a blood alcohol level of 0.08. This was Culp’s third offense and she pled guilty.
“People drink for all kinds of reasons and sometimes it’s situational and sometimes it’s a disease,” said Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand in her sentencing comments. “It’s when they get behind the wheel of a car that it becomes everybody else’s problem... Luckily nobody was hurt, but everyone on the street, including herself, was placed in danger.”
During the time of her offense, Culp was grieving the deaths of her stepfather and a very close friend. Attorney Karri Russell noted these as contributing factors to her client’s deteriorating mental health at the time, which led to her offense. Russell attested that Culp has participated in inpatient programs and has made taking care of her mental health a priority.
“I apologize for getting on the road that day,” Culp stated to the court, “I should not have.”
She also shared that she has stopped drinking entirely since the incident.
Sniegowski decided to follow the recommendations of the probation agents in her sentence.
“I do sentence you to probation for three years, subject to all the terms and conditions outlined in the pre-sentence report,” delivered Sniegowski. “There’s jail time of 90 days... I am requiring you to serve the first 30 days consecutively, and that will start this coming Friday at 8 p.m.... Followed by 90 days on SCRAM.”
If Culp does not commit any violations of the Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor the remaining 60 days of jail time will be suspended. If there are any violations, she will be taken off SCRAM and required to serve the full sentence. Culp is also expected to pay fines and court costs.