Grit, determination, the expectation of winning. That’s what the 1974 Free Soil High School baseball team was all about.
Matt Knizacky, Max Carey Jr., and Charles “Buzzy” Jacobson, were all seniors on that team and spent some time reminiscing about that season with the Daily News. Knizacky played second base, Carey pitched and played shortstop, and Jacobson played shortstop as well.
The Pirates went 16-1 in 1974, making the Class D state finals in just the fourth year of the state tournament’s existence, falling to Cheboygan Catholic, 2-0. Getting to the state finals was something they had determined they would do before the season even started.
“I remember we were planning a senior trip,” Jacobson said. “And us guys told the girls, ‘we can’t go until after the state finals.’ They said, ‘well you aren’t going,’ and we just said, ‘oh, yes we are.”’
Knizacky, Carey, and Jacobson started playing baseball at 6 years old.
“In Free Soil, that was the thing to do — you played a sport,” Knizacky said. “And in the summertime, you played baseball.”
The Free Soil baseball team had a winning tradition long before Knizacky, Carey and Jacobson were even on the team. It won 56 games in a row at one point before having that streak snapped their freshman year in 1971.
“The tradition that was instilled there in the mid- to late-’50s and all through the ‘60s — we were kind of a dynasty in or league,” Carey said.
In 1974, the team went undefeated, something that all three men agreed was part of the plan. As they went into districts, they were favored up until the district title game against Manistee Catholic.
The team beat Onekama, 7-6, and then beat Brethren by the same score before defeating Manistee Catholic, 6-5, to move on to regionals.
“The game against Onekama was probably the worst game we played all year,” Knizacky said. “We were generally a team that took advantage of other teams’ mistakes, because that’s high school baseball.”
At regionals, the magic continued, coming from behind against both Gobles in the regional semifinal and Hesperia in the regional final to advance to the state finals.
Knizacky had the game-tying RBI double and the game-winning RBI single in the semifinal win over Gobles, and Carey shut the door on the mound against Hesperia.
Against Gobles, Free Soil didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning, when Knizacky’s brother, Ben, singled. The next batter tried to bunt, but there was too much behind it.
Luckily for the Pirates, Gobles’ third baseman made a poor throw, which allowed Benny to slide into second base safely. That really kicked off the rally.
“We got our break and took advantage of it,” Knizacky said. “I knew I was going to get a hit. Either I was, or Richie (Papes), who was coming up behind me, was. We were going to tie the score.”
In the regional final against Hesperia, Free Soil was down 6-2 before scoring five unanswered runs to complete the comeback. That was something that was a theme all throughout that state finals run: coming from behind.
All five wins in that run were come-from-behind, one-run victories.
“Part of it was we showed up to the field expecting to win,” Knizacky said. “We never panicked.”
Carey said the team just “had grit.”
Another reason for the team’s success was that virtually everyone contributed in a big way. Carey and Knizacky cited the example of a home-run robbing catch by Mick Heath in left field in the district final against Manistee Catholic.
“Practically every single player on the team had a big play,” Knizacky said.
The team caught some rough breaks against Cheboygan Catholic in the state finals. Jacobson got hurt, and Carey was nearing his innings limit, so he wasn’t able to pitch the whole game.
Carey recalled facing Cheboygan Catholic’s pitcher, who had a rather unorthodox delivery.
“He had this crazy, three-quarters, sidearm delivery,” he said. “It was just hard to hit off him.”
Still, Knizacky said he believes they could have got to him had they seen him a second time.
“I think we would have hit him quite well,” he said. “It was just an unusual style.”
Knizacky said that one of the biggest keys for the team was finding that balance between being all business and having fun.
“Coach Carey always mentioned how business-like we were in practice,” he said. “We had fun, but we weren’t screwing around.”