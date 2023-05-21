The Ludington Police Department received one assault weapon during a buyback event hosted by the Starfish Gun Buyback Program on Saturday.
The buyback program asked for volunteers to turn in their assault weapons in exchange for a $300 grocery gift card. It was completely voluntary and volunteers were kept anonymous.
“We are looking at this as one less assault weapon in our community,” said Karen Reader, a Starfish Buyback Task Force member. “We are making a difference, one assault weapon at a time. We took action and did something.”
The Starfish Gun Buyback Program is named after an old fable in which a child is seen tossing starfish washed ashore back into the ocean as many more lay on the beach. In the story, a stranger asks why the child is even trying as the child cannot possibly make a difference. The child simply responds as she tosses one more back into the ocean, “It made a difference to that one.”
Reader said that Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones said their effort “had sparked many discussions.”
”People are talking about community safety,” Reader said.
The Starfish Gun Buyback Program will host another buyback event on Sept. 16.