MANISTEE — The Ludington girls golf team finished in second place, while the Manistee girls golf team took eighth at the first WMC Jamboree of the season at Manistee golf and country club.
The Orioles missed out on first place by just two strokes, finished with 190 shots compared to first-place Fremont’s 188. The Mariners finished with 276 shots, finishing well above last place and first-year program Hesperia.
For the Orioles, Emma McKinley led all individuals with a score of 38, finishing five shots ahead of Fremont’s Lily Schwartz. Sam Hansen finished tied for sixth with a score of 48, and Kendall Waligorski shot a 51 to put her in a tie for 10th place.
Reya Dila finished 15th with a 53 and Julia Reed finished tied for 16th with a 54 to round things up for the Orioles.
For Manistee, Annika Haag led the team with a 62, putting her in a tie for 29th place. Clear Wang shot a 66 to put her in 36the place.
Campbell Keiffer finished tied for 38th with a score of 71, and Olivia Salmon shot a 77 to put her in a tie for 43rd. Callie Shivley shot a 78 to put her in 45th place and Sadie Verheek shot a 82 to put her in a tie for 47th.
Ludington and Manistee will both be in Big Rapids for the Lady Cardinal Invite on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Top scorers for each school:
Ludington: Emma McKinley, 38 (medalist)
Manistee: Annika Haag, 62
Fremont: Lily Schwartz, 43
Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 43
Montague: Cadence Fox, 45
Holton: Kenidie Shank, 52
Oakridge: Carly Morse, 55
North Muskegon: Mila VanTol, 56
Hesperia: Nataleigh McGahan, 72