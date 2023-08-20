The Ludington girls swimming team took third place, while Manistee took fifth at the Ludington Relays on Saturday at the Donald C. Baldwin Pool.
Traverse City West finished in first place with 142 points as a team, with Mona Shores finishing second with 118 points. The Orioles were third with 94, Cadillac was fourth with 60, and the Mariners were fifth with 32.
Ludington had second place finishes in the 400-yard medley relay (Izzie Lundberg, Madison Bearup, Cora Mahler, Reese Willis), the 200 butterfly relay (Willis, Kylie Hatch, Maddie Reed, Mahler), the 500 crescendo relay (Ayiana Rangel, Grace Higley, Lundberg, Mahler), and 200 freestyle relay (Mahler, Lundberg, Bearup, Willis).
Manistee finished third in the 400 freestyle relay (Annika Arendt, Macaela Bruce, Jaylyn Randall, Laura Eix) and the 200 backstroke (Arendt, Randall, Bruce, Eix).
Ludington coach Kelley Hatch was pleased with the girls’ overall performances, especially this early in the season.
The Orioles will host Spring Lake on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Mariners will host Mona Shores on Thursday at 6 p.m.
400 Medley Relay: 2-Ludington (Izzie Lundberg, Madison Bearup, Cora Mahler, Reese Willis), 4:33.09.
400 Freestyle Relay: 3-Manistee (Annika Arendt, Macaela Bruce, Jaylyn Randall, Laura Eix), 4:41.81.
200 Breaststroke Relay: 3-Ludington (Carley Sova, Kylie Hatch, Ava Carlson, Bearup), 2:43.31.
200 Backstroke Relay: 3-Manistee (Arendt, Randall, Bruce, Eix), 2:36.04.
200 Butterfly Relay: 2-Ludington (Willis, Hatch, Maddie Reed, Mahler), 2:17.39.
400 Medley Relay: 3-Ludington (Hatch, Carlson, Sova, Bearup), 5:39.04.
500 Freestyle Relay: 2-Ludington (Ayiana Pansang-Rangel, Grace Higley, Lundberg, Mahler), 5:45.74.
200 Medley Relay: 3-Ludington (Willis, Hatch, Pansang-Rangel, Higley), 2:26.31.
200 Freestyle Relay: 2-Ludington (Mahler, Lundberg, Bearup, Willis), 1:51.86.