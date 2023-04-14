MUSKEGON — The Ludington junior varsity and varsity baseball teams traveled to Marsh Field in Muskegon on Friday to take on Fruitport and ended in a split with the varsity losing in four innings, 15-0, and the JV squad winning, 10-4.
"As a team, we did not do any of the phases well, hitting, pitching or fielding," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "We have a lot of work to do and need to come together as a team. A lot of baseball left to go this season."
Nathan Dillehay took the loss, pitching two innings and giving up two earned runs. Robby Killips pitched 1 1/3 innings with an earned run.
In the junior varsity game, the Orioles captured the win, 10-4, despite a big push by Fruitport in the third and a few rallies.
Ludington sent six runs across the plate in the fourth inning when RBIs by Caleb Benz, Brian Dickinson, Gavin Henion, Brody Kaminski, Aris Knoll and Tyler Albrecht.
The JVs were led offensively with Brody Kaminski, Thomas Weinert and Aris Knoll. Kaminski was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and three RBIs. Weinert was 2-for-4 at the plate with two singles.
Weinert was the winning pitcher, striking out four without giving up a walk.
Ludington hosts Montague on Tuesday at Oriole Field in Ludington for a West Michigan Lakes Division match-up.