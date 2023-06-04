KINGSLEY — The Ludington baseball lost to Gladwin, 8-0, in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal game on Saturday.
The Orioles were down just 1-0 going into the sixth inning. Then, the wheels fell off. A bad inning defensively and some missed opportunities on offense sealed the Orioles' fate,
"Today is obviously disappointing," Ludington coach Evan Kroeze said. "We don't feel like the final score represents the effort our kids put in today."
Jonny Weinert got the start on the mound and pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs. Gage Jones went 1-1 with two walks and Ryan Kandalec went 1-for-2 at the plate.
"I'm very proud to be the coach of this team, as this group has shown great work ethic and character," Kroeze said.